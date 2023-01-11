Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Ally McCoist on Joelinton

Dan Burn dominated the headlines following Newcastle United’s win over Leicester City as the boyhood Newcastle fan grabbed his first goal for the club. Burn’s strike on the hour gave the Magpies a deserved lead before Joelinton sealed their progression to the semi-final twelve minutes later.

It was the Brazilian’s third goal of the season as he continues his remarkable transformation on Tyneside. Joelinton has impressed many over the past 12 months or so, none more so than former Rangers man Ally McCoist who revealed his delight at seeing the 26-year-old get on the scoresheet against Leicester.

McCoist told TalkSport: “I think the one standout I’ve got to say, I can’t remember being happier for a player that I’ve never met than Joelinton.

“I’m not kidding you on, he actually looks like a different human being. It’s brilliant to see, I’ve never met the guy, but I’m thrilled for him.”

Joelinton scored Newcastle United's second goal against Leicester City on Tuesday night (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Hearts hopeful of Garang Kuol completion

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is ‘hopeful’ that Garang Kuol’s loan move to Tynecastle can be completed in time for the teenager to be involved in their game with St Mirren. Neilson revealed that they are waiting for the paperwork to be completed for the Australian international and that he could be involved against The Saints on Friday evening.

Neilson said: “We’re just on the paperwork at the moment to try and get it done. I’ve no idea if it will be done by Friday. It would be great if we could but we’ll just need to wait and see.”

PIF ‘eye’ shock WWE deal

According to various reports, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia have agreed a deal in principle to buy WWE. Saudi Arabia currently stage WWE Premium Live Events and have also hosted Formula One races and boxing fights in the past.

