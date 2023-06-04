For Newcastle United fans, that involves the promise of their first Champions League campaign in two decades and, hopefully, another season spent near the top of the table.

The Magpies ended the season in 4th place and will be aiming to top that next season, however, is that something the supercomputer believes is possible?

Here, using data provided by LegalSportsBooks, we take a look at how the supercomputer predicts the 2023/24 Premier League season will finish.

Manchester City (1st)

Manchester City are being tipped to add a 10th Premier League trophy to their collection and to make it four-straight league triumphs.

Arsenal (2nd)

The Gunners pushed Manchester City close this season and the supercomputer believes they will be able to challenge them again next season.

Liverpool (3rd)

Jurgen Klopp’s side had a disappointing season this year but the supercomputer believes they will bounce back next season and could challenge at the top of the division once again.

Manchester United (4th)

The Red Devils secured Champions League football in Erik ten Hag’s first season at the club and the supercomputer believe they will have just enough to repeat this feat next season.

Newcastle United (5th)

The Magpies have to balance Champions League and Premier League football next season - and the supercomputer believes they will be relatively successful in doing that and will push the teams around them all the way for another fourth place finish.

Chelsea (6th)

The Blues will have Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout next season, but securing a return to the Champions League may be a step too far for them next year.

Tottenham Hotspur (7th)

Spurs won’t play in European competition next season and they will have a battle to finish in the top seven - according to the supercomputer.

Brighton and Hove Albion (8th)

Brighton will play in the Europa League next season after sealing a 6th place finish this year. Balancing the demands of continental and league football will be tough and one that the supercomputer believes will impact their Premier League finish.

Aston Villa (9th)

Villa transformed themselves from relegation candidates to European hopefuls this season. The supercomputer believes another top-half finish is on the cards.

West Ham (10th)

It seems that West Ham’s fate will depend on whether they are able to keep hold of Declan Rice this summer.

Crystal Palace (11th)

Roy Hodgson steered Palace well clear of the relegation zone this season to finish in 11th, one place above Chelsea. The supercomputer believes the Eagles will enjoy a similar finishing position next term.

Wolves (12th)

Wolves have been much improved under Julen Lopetegui and survived relegation with ease this season. The supercomputer expects Wolves to seal another mid-table finish next season.

Brentford (13th)

Brentford had yet another impressive season but will miss the services of Ivan Toney for a while next season. The supercomputer believes this could impact their Premier League finishing position.

Fulham (14th)

Marco Silva guided Fulham to an impressive 10th place finish this season - but the supercomputer believe they may slip down the league next season.

Everton (15th)

Everton avoided relegation on the final day of the season. Toffees fans will be hoping their flirtations with relegation are a thing of the past, however, the supercomputer believes they will be in the mx once again next season.

Nottingham Forest (16th)

Forest defied all expectations to survive relatively comfortably this season. Another busy summer transfer window could be on the cards as they look set to battle for survival again next season.

Burnley (17th)

Vincent Kompany’s side cantered to the Championship title and are being tipped to survive the drop next season.

Bournemouth (18th)

Bournemouth shocked many by surviving in the league this season - but the supercomputer believes that will not happen next year with a return to the Championship on the cards.

Sheffield United (19th)

The supercomputer believes a return straight back to the Championship is likely for the Blades next season.

Luton Town (20th)