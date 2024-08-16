Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Who is predicted to be Newcastle United’s top goalscorer during the new Premier League season?

The new Premier League season is now just hours away as Newcastle United go through their final preparations for Saturday’s home game against newly promoted Southampton.

The Magpies will hope to move on from a challenging season last time out as injuries and an inability to find consistency hampered their attempts to secure a second consecutive year competing in European football. A lot of the talk over the summer has revolved around Newcastle looking to add to their attacking ranks with the likes of Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Porto striker Evanilson and RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko on a long list of forward players linked with a move to St James’ Park.

However, as it stands, Alexander Isak will start the new Premier League season as Eddie Howe’s only fully-fit and available striker. The Sweden international enjoyed the most productive season of his career last time out as he plundered his way to 25 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions to maintain his impressive goals-to-games record during his time with Newcastle. Since becoming the club’s record signing when he made a £63m move from Real Sociedad in August 2022, Isak has scored 35 goals in 67 appearances in all competitions, meaning he averages a goal in under every two games.

With fellow frontman Callum Wilson set to miss the first two weeks of the season with a lower back injury and there being no sign of a new out-and-out striker arriving, Isak will hope to hit the ground running when the new season gets underway against the Saints on Saturday afternoon. The former Borussia Dortmund forward was comfortably United’s top goalscorer last season and only Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland bettered his tally of 21 Premier League goals during the campaign. There is no surprise to see Isak backed to retain his place as Newcastle’s premier marksman during the new season - but where could he rank in the Premier League’s top scorers this season? An AI supercomputer has predicted the top goalscorers at every club in English football’s top flight and compares them to the rivals they will face across the season.

Predicted Premier League top goalscorers by club

32 - Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 25 - Mo Salah (Liverpool) 21 - Cole Palmer (Chelsea) 19 - Ivan Toney (Brentford) 18 - Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) 17 - Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 16 - Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 - Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Niclas Fullkrug (West Ham United) 14 - Jean Philippe-Mateta (Crystal Palace) Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) 13 - Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 - Raul Jiminez (Fulham) Adam Armstrong (Southampton) 11 - Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) Taiwo Awoniyi 9 - Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town) Issa Fatawu (Ipswich Town)