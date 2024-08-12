Portuguese giants 'reject' Bournemouth bid for Newcastle United striker target

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies have a new rival for one reported transfer target.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United remain keen to add at least one more attacking player to their squad during the summer transfer window.

The Magpies completed the signing of Sheffield United’s versatile forward William Osula and the Denmark Under-21 international produced a lively display as he made his debut in Saturday’s friendly win against Ligue 1 club Brest. As it stands, Newcastle are focusing on finding an agreement with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace over a deal for England defender Marc Guehi amid reports the Magpies have submitted a third offer on Monday lunchtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with little known over the future of striker Callum Wilson as he enters into the final year of his current deal at St James Park, Newcastle have been monitoring several strikers in recent months. The Magpies have been linked with moves for the likes of Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Lille’s Jonathan David and Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke since the end of last season - although the latter completed a big money move to Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend.

Solanke’s move to North London has provoked Bournemouth to make a firm move for a player that was watched on several occasions by Newcastle and Arsenal during the second half of last season. Sky Sports News have reported the Cherries have submitted an offer for Porto striker Evanilson on Monday afternoon - but the Portuguese giants have rejected the bid. Bournemouth are said to be ‘considering’ a second offer as they look to spend part of the £65m fee they received for Solanke.

The two-times capped Brazil international joined Porto in a £5.5m deal from Tombense in September 2020 and has gone on to score 60 goals and provide 21 assists in 154 appearances in all competitions during his time at the Estadio do Dragao. Since joining Porto, the 24-year-old has become a three-time Portuguese Cup winner and has won both the Primeira Liga and Portuguese League Cup on one occasion over the last four seasons.

HITC reported both Newcastle and Arsenal were represented in the stands at the Estadio do Dragao in March as Porto fell to a shock home defeat against Estoril. Evanilson is believed to have been the focus of both Premier League clubs - although Argentina midfielder Alan Varela was also said to be on their radar during the game. That is believed to have been one of several checks Newcastle have taken on Evanilson as they look to boost their attacking options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magpies manager Eddie Howe has already admitted he will look for quality rather than quantity throughout the remainder of the transfer window. Speaking after Saturday’s win against Brest, he said: "We're hopeful to be active and to add at least one player to the group. Let's wait and see. It has to be about quality rather than quantity for us because we have got such a good squad, anyway, that if you're going to add players to it, they have to push the group to new levels.

"So that's what we're looking for, which is very difficult to find. There are not many players that will make us better. You have to stay calm. I don't think there's any use in any other emotion. We will try to make the right decisions given the conditions that we're working in. The window has been slightly slower this year. It does seem to be picking up now."