‘Extraordinary’ Serie A star ‘open’ to Newcastle United move - reports

Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha is reportedly ‘ready’ to move to Newcastle United during the summer transfer window.

The Albanian international is approaching the final month of his contract with the Serie A club and has been linked with a move to Tyneside on several occasions over the last two years.

After starting his career in the youth setup at United’s former Europa League opponents Panionios, Strakosha joined Lazio in a deal worth around £60,000 in 2012.

He progressed through Lazio’s junior ranks and made his senior debut during a loan spell with Serie B outfit Salernitana during the 2015/16 season.

Returning to his parent club at the end of the campaign, Strakosha made a long-awaited debut in a 2-0 defeat against Lazio and solidified himself as their first choice keeper for the remainder of the campaign and in the years that followed.

His performances earned him praise from the club’s assistant manager, Alberto Bollini, as he lauded the keeper’s ‘extraordinary athleticism’ and described him as ‘tenacious’.

The 19-times capped Albania International has helped his side to a Coppa Italia win in 2019 and two Supercoppa Italiana triumphs during his time at Stadio Olimpico - but now looks set the leave I Biancocelesti this summer.

Italian outlet Carriere dello Sport has claimed Strakosha is ‘ready’ to move to Newcastle after Lazio identified Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi as his replacement.

Strakosha is not the only goalkeeper linked with a move to Newcastle this summer as Eddie Howe looks to freshen up his options between the sticks.

Speculation over a deal for Manchester United and England stopper Dean Henderson was denied by the Magpies boss earlier this week.