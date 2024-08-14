Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as talks for a former club record signing come to an end.

Newcastle United are reportedly open to selling Miguel Almiron during the remainder of the summer transfer window - but their demands have already scuppered one move for the Paraguay international.

The former club record signing joined the Magpies from MLS side Atlanta United in a reported £20m during the final days of the January transfer window in 2019 and has gone on to be a consistent presence in United sides under Rafa Benitez, Steve Bruce and current boss Eddie Howe. The 30-year-old has made over 200 appearances for Newcastle during that time, scoring 30 goals and providing ten assists and was part of the side that secured qualification for the Champions League and reached a first major cup final in over 20 years during the 2022/23 season. Almiron also became Newcastle’s first Champions League goalscorer since Alan Shearer in 2003 when the Paraguay star netted the opening strike in the memorable 4-1 group stage win over Paris Saint-Germain in September 2023.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

However, Almiron has been repeatedly linked with a move away from St James’ Park in recent months and was reportedly a target for two Saudi Arabia Pro League clubs during the January transfer window. Some reports even suggested Newcastle accepted an offer but Almiron rejected the opportunity to follow former Magpies team-mate Allan Saint-Maximin to the gulf state. Interest from Saudi clubs is believed to remain alive but the latest interest has come from ambitious MLS side Charlotte FC, who are managed by former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith.

Magpies boss Howe has always insisted he would like to retain Almiron’s services and spoke of his love for the winger earlier in the pre-season. He said: "Miggy's been unbelievable for Newcastle, long before I came, but also since I've been here he's been an absolutely pivotal player, a key player. We love him, we love his personality, we love working with him. He's come back with a big smile on his face so I'm looking forward to working with him again."

However, those comments have not dissuaded Charlotte from making a move for the United star and there were reports on Tuesday suggesting the MLS outfit had held talks with Newcastle over a possible deal to take Almiron back to the United States for the first time since he joined the Magpies in January 2019. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now claimed the deal has collapsed due to Newcastle’s demands for a deal, despite Almiron reaching an ‘initial agreement’ over personal terms.

Romano posted on X: “EXCL: Charlotte FC leave the negotiations for Miguel Almirón, deal collapsed and now OFF. Despite initial agreement on contract terms, no agreement between clubs as Newcastle request was too high for Charlotte FC.”

The deal is unlikely to be resurrected before the MLS transfer deadline on Wednesday night and it remains to be seen whether any Saudi Pro League club will come to the fore with an offer before their own transfer window closes in October. The Magpies are still believed to be considering a move for a winger throughout the remainder of the transfer window and have been linked with moves for the likes of Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga, Chelsea’s Noni Madueke and West Ham United and England forward Jarrod Bowen.