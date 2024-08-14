Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A reported Newcastle United target could be on the move over the coming days.

Liverpool are reportedly set to secure a £30m move for Newcastle United transfer target Giorgi Mamardashvili after agreeing personal terms with the Georgia international.

The Magpies were said to be keen on the Valencia star as they looked to add a goalkeeper to their squad within the early weeks of the summer transfer window and ensure number one Nick Pope has added competition ahead of the new Premier League season. Mamardashvili’s stunning performances for his country during their run to the last 16 at this summer’s Euro 2024 Finals meant his stock was at an all-time high and reports suggested Newcastle were unable to agree a fee to secure his services.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Despite completing deals for Nottingham Forest keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and Birmingham City veteran John Ruddy, there have been suggestions the Magpies could add another goalkeeper to their squad amid speculation Martin Dubravka could leave St James’ Park over the next fortnight. However, it now seems they will miss out on Mamardashvili after transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported Liverpool had taken a step closer to signing the Georgia star and will allow him to spend his first season in England away from Anfield.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning, he said: “Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Giorgi Mamardashvili. He’s keen on the move even spending one or two years elsewhere on loan. Bournemouth open to signing him, then he’d become Liverpool new GK after Alisson. Agents now in Valencia for club talks. NO agreement yet.”

Nick Pope remains Newcastle’s undoubted first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the new Premier League campaign and will start Saturday’s first game of the season when Southampton visit St James’ Park. Despite the presence of Vlachodimos and Ruddy, United could look to move for another stopper if Dubravka is allowed to leave the club over the next fortnight as the Slovakia international is currently in the final year of his current deal with the Magpies. There have been some suggestions Newcastle’s interest in Burnley and England Under-21 stopper James Trafford remains alive.

With just over two weeks remaining in the window, Magpies boss Howe gave an insight into how the club are viewing the possibility of further business after he handed a debut to latest signing William Osula in Saturday’s friendly win against Champions League qualifiers Brest.

He said: "Difficult to say exactly what's going to happen. These things aren't exactly in my hands and I'm not really dealing with them, now we have other people in place to take control of those situations, allowing me to focus on coaching the team. They have to make sense, whether that's a positional need or something becomes available in the market that we really like. Of course, you're looking to strengthen the group and improve the first team."