Fabrizio Romano has provided a triple transfer update on four players linked with moves to Newcastle United.

Newcastle are in the market for a centre-back signing this summer and have already identified some key targets.

The Magpies missed out on the signing of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace last summer despite a lengthy negotiation process and several rejected transfer bids.

Guehi remains a player of interest for Newcastle but with the England defender heading into the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, they face added competition brought about by the increased pressure on Palace to sell.

£35m Liverpool transfer domino effect

While it’s been a quiet transfer window for Newcastle so far, Premier League champions Liverpool have been very active in the market.

The Reds have agreed a Premier League record deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £116million.

In the opposite direction, defender Jarell Quansah is set to join the Bundesliga club for £35million.

Newcastle had been in talks to sign Quansah from Liverpool last summer, but pulled out of a move as they were able to address their PSR problems. The Magpies have continued to be linked with the 22-year-old but now he is set to join Leverkusen on a five-year deal.

And that transfer could lead to a domino effect involving two more Newcastle targets.

Liverpool will turn their attention to Guehi as a replacement and upgrade on Quansah which will see Palace then look to sign a replacement for their captain.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano explained the situation: “As soon as Jarell Quansah deal is completed (very soon), Liverpool will activate centre-back options.

“Marc Guehi, on the shortlist for months and appreciated by Liverpool as well as more Premier League clubs. [Ousmane] Diomandé can be his replacement at Crystal Palace.”

Sporting Lisbon defender Diomande was scouted by Newcastle during the 2024/25 season and The Telegraph recently credited the club with an interest.

But The Gazette understands Newcastle are unlikely to pursue a deal any further, leaving the door open for Palace.

So that’s three Newcastle transfer targets that look to be heading elsewhere. Although only Guehi is viewed as a top target by The Magpies.

Newcastle saw a £55million bid rejected by Crystal Palace last summer but remained in talks as the South London club continually increased their valuation of the England international. With Guehi having a year left on his contract, Palace are under increased pressure to sell this time around or else they risk losing one of their most valuable assets for nothing - something unthinkable in a transfer world dictated by PSR.

Newcastle United plotting first move in the summer transfer market

While a defender is high on the agenda for Newcastle, one of the club’s first big moves of the transfer window could be the signing of James Trafford from Burnley.

The Magpies saw two bids rejected by The Clarets last summer but have reignited their interest and entered talks over a potential deal.

And Romano has claimed that talks are set to accelerate ‘next week’ with personal terms not understood to be an issue.