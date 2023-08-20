Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Fabrizio Romano on ‘complicated’ Newcastle United transfer interest

The deal to sign Chelsea defender Lewis Hall is expected to be Newcastle United’s last foray into the transfer market this summer. Once the teenager becomes a Magpies player, the club are unlikely to sign any more players before the end of the summer window - unless injury forces them into the market.

Financial Fair Play constraints have impacted their business so far this summer and Fabrizio Romano believes that they have played a part in the Magpies missing out on two defenders. He told Give Me Sport that FFP is the reason for Newcastle being unable to act on their interest in signing Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen or Benfica’s Antonio Silva this summer.

Romano said: “I think it’s almost impossible to make it happen because of the Financial Fair Play situation. Edmond Tapsoba and Antonio Silva are two centre-backs that they love.

“But at the moment they are way too expensive for Newcastle because, with the Financial Fair Play situation, it’s complicated. So, they would need to sell a player of the same value, and it means someone around €55-€60m [£47m-£51.3m], so it’s more than complicated.”

Hall, who watched Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City from the stands at the Etihad Stadium, is set to join the club on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy next summer for a £28m fee.

Bournemouth confirm midfield capture

Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams. Both Chelsea and Newcastle United had been rumoured with an interest in Adams, however, it is the Cherries that have sealed his signature.