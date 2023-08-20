Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘complicated' Newcastle United transfer interest as Bournemouth sign Leeds United star
Newcastle United transfers: Fabrizio Romano has identified two players that the Magpies could have signed this summer, were it not for FFP constraints.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Fabrizio Romano on ‘complicated’ Newcastle United transfer interest
The deal to sign Chelsea defender Lewis Hall is expected to be Newcastle United’s last foray into the transfer market this summer. Once the teenager becomes a Magpies player, the club are unlikely to sign any more players before the end of the summer window - unless injury forces them into the market.
Financial Fair Play constraints have impacted their business so far this summer and Fabrizio Romano believes that they have played a part in the Magpies missing out on two defenders. He told Give Me Sport that FFP is the reason for Newcastle being unable to act on their interest in signing Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen or Benfica’s Antonio Silva this summer.
Romano said: “I think it’s almost impossible to make it happen because of the Financial Fair Play situation. Edmond Tapsoba and Antonio Silva are two centre-backs that they love.
“But at the moment they are way too expensive for Newcastle because, with the Financial Fair Play situation, it’s complicated. So, they would need to sell a player of the same value, and it means someone around €55-€60m [£47m-£51.3m], so it’s more than complicated.”
Hall, who watched Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City from the stands at the Etihad Stadium, is set to join the club on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy next summer for a £28m fee.
Bournemouth confirm midfield capture
Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams. Both Chelsea and Newcastle United had been rumoured with an interest in Adams, however, it is the Cherries that have sealed his signature.
Adams has signed a five-year contract with Bournemouth and becomes the latest in a long line of players to depart Elland Road this summer following their relegation from the Premier League last season. The USA international has joined Bournemouth on an undisclosed fee believed to be around £20m and could make his debut for Andoni Iraola’s side against Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.