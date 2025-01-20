Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly could be swapping to the black and white of Serie A side Juventus, according to the latest reports.

Kelly joined Newcastle on a free transfer following his release from AFC Bournemouth last summer, agreeing a five-year deal. But after just four Premier League starts for The Magpies so far this season, the 26-year-old has been linked with a swift January transfer exit.

Turkish club Fenerbahce saw an £11million bid for the defender rejected last week before Juventus registered their interest. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, The Magpies have rejected a loan with an option to buy Kelly offer from Juventus.

Romano posted: “Juventus have asked for Lloyd Kelly as new centre back with verbal bid rejected by Newcastle for loan with buy option clause. Juventus remain interested after #NUFC rejected €13m proposal from Fenerbahçe this week;

“Juve now hope to advance for fee around €15m. Deal on.”

Following the approach from Fenerbahce last week, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe explained Kelly’s situation this January.

“Yeah, Lloyd's not talked to me at all about wanting to leave the football club,” Howe said. “He's only just joined. I think there's an understanding from his perspective that he's got to come in and earn the right to play and prove that he deserves to play ahead of other players.

“So he's been absolutely no issue. He's been great to work with, as I knew he would be. He's waiting for his opportunity, so there's no issue with Lloyd at all.

“I think this is, whatever rumours you're hearing, are club-driven from Fenerbahce, not from the player. So I want to make that very clear.”

“And Lloyd's an important part of what we're doing. As I said, he's recently joined, we're working with him, we're enjoying working with him, and he's got an important part to play.”

Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell and his recruitment team held a key meeting over the weekend to outline the club’s transfer strategy moving forward.