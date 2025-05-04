Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An in-form Newcastle United star has been suggested as a possible candidate to earn a shock call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy has been praised for his ‘absolutely incredible’ form this season - but has been warned competition for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad could leave him waiting for a maiden senior call-up.

The former Norwich City star is enjoying the most productive season of his career after scoring nine goals and providing 13 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions and has become an integral figure as Eddie Howe’s side continue their push towards a return to the Champions League. Murphy was in the United side that battled their way to a draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday - although struggled to make an impact before he was replaced with the hour-mark approached.

However, that has been a rare negative in an overwhelmingly positive season for the winger - and he received a glowing assessment from former Liverpool and Chelsea forward Daniel Sturridge as he praised Murphy for ‘making the shirt his own’ throughout the campaign.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game at the Amex Stadium, Sturridge told Sky Sports: “It’s been an absolutely incredible season for him. He’s somebody who over the last few years, he’s been in and out of the team. This season, he’s made the shirt his own, his performances have been incredible. The finish against Crystal Palace a few weeks ago, you’re thinking ‘wow, that shows the confidence he has’.

“The manager has filled him with it of course. You see the goals and the assists that he’s provided for his team-mates and we are going back to maybe 15 years ago when you’d see typically a right-footed winger playing on the right and that’s gone out of the game. You see left-footed guys and they’re cutting in. You see him (Murphy), he’s getting past his man, he’s getting crosses in, he works his socks off for his team, what more could you want from a winger?”

Could Jacob Murphy earn an England call-up?

Murphy’s impressive form during the second half of the season has coincided with Thomas Tuchel’s arrival as England head coach and there have been some suggestions the former Norwich City winger could join Magpies team-mates Tino Livramento, Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall and Dan Burn in earning a call-up to the Three Lions ranks. Sturridge admitted Murphy is ‘deserving of at least a shout’ to be named in an England squad for the first time - but warned the fierce competition for a place on the right-hand side could leave him disappointed.

When asked if Murphy could earn a maiden England call-up, Sturridge said: “I think so but there are so many options down that right side aren’t there? That’s the problem. There are so many options but he’s deserving of at least a shout. There are so many options and the manager is spoilt for choice really.”