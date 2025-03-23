England manager Thomas Tuchel | Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on Anthony Gordon’s fitness after he withdrew from England duty.

Gordon was named on the bench by Tuchel for their clash against Albania on Friday night, before being introduced to proceedings in the second half. However, his night ended with him flat out on the Wembley turf after suffering a significant knock during his bright cameo.

Gordon took a heavy blow to his hip and despite trying to carry on for his side, he left the national stadium in discomfort. It was revealed on Sunday morning that the winger had withdrawn from international duty and would return to Newcastle United for further assessment.

Speaking ahead of England’s clash with Latvia at Wembley on Monday night, Tuchel was asked for an update on Gordon’s fitness: “He left camp. He has a huge bruise around the hip region and was it so painful he couldn't even walk properly,” Tuchel replied.

“He needs some time to heal and to get better. That's why he left camp. It’s a shame because he had a good chance to start, and I'm sad that he is now out.

“He was so happy to play and get some minutes for us. He had a red card, then he got sick - he came a bit late into camp - and gets his minutes and gets straightaway injured.

“I’m sad for him but we cannot change it, and I think he still needs a couple of days rest, so he's with his family now to get the rest and we find other solutions.”

Gordon leaves the national squad with fellow Magpies teammates Tino Livramento and Dan Burn hoping to add another cap to their cabinet when the Three Lions face Latvia in the second and final of two World Cup qualifying matches.

Anthony Gordon’s Newcastle United fitness

Even before his injury on international duty, Gordon was not set to feature against Brentford in nine days time as he serves the final match of a three-game suspension. Gordon missed their Premier League win over West Ham a little less than a fortnight ago and had to watch from the stands as his teammates ended the club’s seven decade wait for a major trophy.

The former Everton man was at the forefront of celebrations at Wembley though having played a major part in their run to the final, including grabbing a goal and assist during their semi-final win over Arsenal. He also shared a touching moment with teammate Sean Longstaff amid all the celebrations and cut an emotional figure on the hallowed turf as he and his teammates partied.

With ten Premier League matches of the season left to play, including six at St James’ Park, Gordon will be hopeful of making an impact when he returns to the side, but will face a battle to get back into Eddie Howe’s plans with Harvey Barnes performing very well during his absence. The former Leicester City man secured an assist for Bruno Guimaraes’ winner at the London Stadium and played a key role at Wembley, with his shot leading to the corner for Burn’s opener.