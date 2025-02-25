Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was praise for a Newcastle United midfielder following Sunday’s win against Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has praised the impact Newcastle United youngster Lewis Miley made during Sunday’s 4-3 win against Nottingham Forest.

After making starts in FA Cup wins against Bromley and Birmingham City, the 18-year-old was handed a first Premier League start of the season when he was named alongside Joe Willock and captain Bruno Guimaraes for a crucial meeting with one of United’s main rivals for a place in Europe. Eddie Howe’s reward for his team selection was a composed display from the England Under-21 midfielder was he grabbed United’s equaliser with his second goal of the season after Callum Hudson-Odoi had put Forest in front. Miley’s performance gained praise from the Magpies boss as he assessed a remarkable 90 minutes at St James Park.

Speaking after the game, Howe said of the young midfielder: "A really good performance from Lewis. He finished his goal really well. He can be really pleased, he's been developing really well."

Former Premier League winner Richards also praised Miley for his performance and believes the youngster can regain some of the momentum he had built up during a fine introduction into the senior setup at St James Park last season before injured curtailed his campaign.

He told The Rest is Football Podcast: “I was really impressed with Miley, not just because he scored, but because he's not played for a long time. He played last season, didn't he? It looked like he was gathering a little bit of momentum and then he sort of went missing. Obviously, when you got Joelinton, Bruno and Tonali, it's always difficult. Even Longstaff would be ahead of him - but it was good to see him play and play very well, get his goal”