The announcement was confirmed in a statement released on Monday afternoon.

Leicester City have confirmed former Newcastle United coach Ben Dawson has left his role at the King Power Stadium.

The 44-year-old held several roles within the Magpies setup over the last decade and stepped up to take temporary charge of first-team affairs prior to the appointment of Steve Bruce during the summer of 2019. Dawson formed part of Bruce’s coaching staff throughout his time in charge at St James Park and continued to be involved in senior affairs following the appointment of Eddie Howe in November 2021. After combining first-team duties with a senior role within the United academy last season, Dawson made a somewhat surprise departure when he agreed to join Premier League newcomers Leicester City last summer.

After accepting an offer to become first-team coach under new Foxes boss Steve Cooper, Dawson once again stepped up to the lead role in the dugout on a temporary basis when the former Nottingham Forest boss parted company with the Premier League strugglers in November. After overseeing a 4-1 away loss at Brentford, Dawson returned to his former role following the appointment of Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy - but his departure has now been confirmed by the King Power Stadium hierarchy.

A club statement released on Monday lunchtime read: “Leicester City has today parted company with first-team coaches Ben Dawson and Danny Alcock. Both Ben and Danny joined the club at the start of the 2024-25 season, serving under both Steve Cooper and Ruud van Nistelrooy, while also overseeing a brief spell in interim charge of the first-team squad. We place on record our thanks to Ben and Danny for their contribution and service and wish them both well in the next steps of their respective careers.”