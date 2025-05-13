A former Newcastle United academy goalkeeper can secure silverware at St James Park on Wednesday night.

A former Newcastle United goalkeeper has already played a leading role in a historic season for his new club - but now he is aiming to round off the campaign by claiming silverware on his return to St James Park.

Dan Langley once trained alongside the likes of Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow and Nick Pope on a regular basis - although the closest he got to a competitive senior appearance for the Magpies was as an unused substitute in a 2-1 home win against West Bromwich Albion in December 2020. That came just months before the academy product featured in pre-season fixtures against Rotherham United and York City before senior experience came during loan spells with Gateshead and Spennymoor Town.

Dan Langley during his time at Newcastle United (Photo Getty Images) | Getty Images

Langley was released alongside the likes of Matty Longstaff and Ciaran Clark during the summer of 2023 and spent time with the likes of Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United and Blyth Spartans before signing a permanent deal at Northern Premier League Premier Division club Morpeth Town last summer.

In what can be considered Langley’s first full season of regular senior football, the 24-year-old stopper has played each and every minute of the Highwaymen’s league, FA Cup, FA Trophy and Northumberland Senior Cup fixtures - and it is in the latter of those competitions where he will hope to experience success at St James Park on Wednesday night. Morpeth will face a Heaton Stannington that have just celebrated a successful battle against relegation during their first ever season in the Northern Premier League East Division and will now hope to cap off a historic season with their first ever Senior Cup final win.

Langley will head into the game with a major seal of approval from Morpeth manager Craig Lynch as the former Sunderland and Hartlepool United forward praised the stopper’s attitude and the impact he has made in helping his side secure their highest ever finish in the non-league pyramid.

He told The Gazette: “He’s played every minute of every game and that will be 49 games with the Senior Cup final. Dan has grown during that time and he’s been crying out to be a number one and if you are number one and know you’re playing every week, it’s going to give you a lift. I always said Dan Lowson (former Morpeth goalkeeper) was going to be hard to replace and he has been but Dan Langley has been outstanding. It’s his first full season in senior football and nothing fazes him. He’s not like a normal goalkeeper, he doesn’t shout and scream, he’s pretty laid back and I like that because it’s different.

“He’s my type of goalkeeper, he just gets on with it in training and on matchday. His standards are always high and we are probably a good club for him. Barry (Farr, goalkeeper coach) is ideal for him because he’s a great coach but he’s the life and soul of the place as well so he probably compliments Dan. Everything has married up for him, I think he’s loved it and we’ve loved having him here.”

