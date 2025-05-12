Arsenal injury confirmed ahead of Newcastle United as key man ruled out

Mikel Arteta following Arsenal’s defeat v PSG.

Arsenal have a big injury concern heading into Sunday’s Premier League tie against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium (4:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle head into the game sitting third in the Premier League table, two points behind Arsenal in second. A point for Arsenal would guarantee Champions League qualification, while Newcastle need three points from their remaining two matches to ensure a top-five finish.

The Magpies have beaten Arsenal three times already this season without conceding, but have not won at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League since 2010.

Victory for Eddie Howe’s side on Sunday would see them move up to second in the Premier League table heading into the final match of the season against Everton at St James’ Park on May 25.

But Arsenal could be without some key players for the match.

Mikel Merino banned for Arsenal against Newcastle United

Former Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino was sent off shortly after equalising for Arsenal in a 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday. It was the Spaniard’s ninth goal of the season before he picked up a second yellow card after losing possession on the edge of Arsenal’s penalty area.

The Gunners played the final 10 minutes with 10 men but were able to see out the point against Liverpool after coming from 2-0 down.

But Merino’s red card will see him banned for the match against Newcastle. Players sent off for two bookable offences are automatically handed a one-match ban, as per Premier League rules.

While Merino is certain to be out for Arsenal against Newcastle, Mikel Arteta is also sweating on the fitness of key midfielder Declan Rice for the match.

Declan Rice injury blow for Arsenal

Rice missed training and Sunday’s match at Liverpool due to a suspected hamstring injury. The England international has made 50 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season, scoring eight goals.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s match against Liverpool, Arteta said: "Declan couldn't even train, so he's injured unfortunately and couldn't make the game."

Arsenal face Newcastle before ending the season away to Southampton. Rice will be hoping to be back before the end of the season and the summer international break, where England face Andorra and Senegal.

Arsenal v NUFC early team news

In addition to Merino and potentially Rice, Arsenal will also be without the injured Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes and Takehiro Tomiyasu while Kai Havertz is a doubt.

Newcastle are sweating on Sven Botman’s fitness after the defender was withdrawn due to another knee problem against Chelsea, while Joelinton, Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock are doubts for the final two games of the campaign.

Matt Targett and Lewis Hall have already been ruled out until the summer.

Providing an update on Willock and Trippier after missing the Chelsea match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “We don’t think they’re big injuries. But there’s such a short amount of time left now before the end of the season.

“We’d love to get them back fit, and able to play a part, but at this moment in time, I’ve not really got any idea whether or not that’s possible.”

After facing Arsenal, Newcastle will end the season at home to Everton on May 25.