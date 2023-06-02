Richarlison joined Spurs last summer for a club-record £60m after helping to guide Everton away from relegation danger the season previous. Despite high expectations for his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Brazilian scored just one Premier League goal, ending up with just three in all competitions.

Following his late goal at Anfield, one that was immediately followed by a dramatic Liverpool winner just moments later, Richarlison popped up as a topic of discussion for Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio on the Footballer’s Football Podcast. Speaking about the Brazilian, Antonio said: “He's scored four times this season. Three of the times he's been offside [and] he's taken his top off four times this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson, who ended the campaign having scored 18 goals in the Premier League, then added: “He's got four yellows – he's almost on a suspension.

Spurs boss Ryan Mason has previously responded to those comments, revealing he ‘doesn’t like’ to see other professionals discussing the fortunes of other players.

Mason said: “Maybe he's heard it, maybe he's seen it, maybe it will give him a little bit more. I'm not sure on that.

“We're all trying to do our best, we're all professionals, we're working hard, we dedicate our lives to get to this level and to compete at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't really like that type of thing [Antonio and Wilson mocking Richarlison], personally. From a player's point of view, I've been signed for a club as a record signing so I know the feeling that you really want to give back.”

Callum Wilson scored 18 Premier League goals this season.

And now Richarlison has had his say on Wilson and Antonio’s comments, replying to a video of the pair on TikTok and writing: ‘how many goals do both have in the World Cup?’.

In 42 caps for Brazil, Richarlison has scored 20 times for his country, including three times during the Qatar World Cup. These three strikes included two in their opening game against Serbia with his scissor kick being voted as the best goal of the tournament.