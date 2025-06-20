Former Newcastle United star confirms shock exit after fourth consecutive promotion

A former Newcastle United star has confirmed he has left his current club after securing promotion success.

Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor has confirmed he has ‘a new project on the horizon’ after stepping down as manager of United Arab Emirates Second Division club Al Qabila.

The Dubai-based club were formed in October 2023 and former Magpies star Taylor was named as their first ever manager as they embarked on a maiden campaign in the third tier of the game in the Gulf state. After earning two promotions during his 18-month reign at Gulf United, Taylor continued to impress in the dugout as he led an Al Qabila side containing former United striker Papiss Cisse to consecutive promotions.

However, the former Magpies academy product, who made over 260 appearances during a 13-year stay in the first team at St James Park, has now stepped down from his role and revealed his plans for the future.

He told the Sports and Gulf website: “A very interesting season, that finished positively with the collective goal of promotion. Four promotions in four consecutive years! Another rollercoaster season in UAE football, with plenty of ups and downs. Couldn’t have been done without the work and commitment of Sam White behind the scenes, before the team saw it out on the final day of the season with a great result to confirm the promotion.

“All of my thanks goes to the players for their respect, patience, consistent performances & dedication to a cause throughout the season, no matter the situation. I would also like to announce that I am stepping away and wish the club the greatest of success in their Division Two campaign next season. I look forward to seeing where the project goes in the near future. A new project is on the horizon, this is the most exciting one yet.”

What did Steven Taylor say about his time at Newcastle United?

Papiss Cisse will play under Steven Taylor at Al Qabila in UAE | Getty Images

Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, Taylor recollected his time as a Magpie, saying: “I am very lucky to have played for my hometown club. As a young kid I used to go with my dad to the games. My dad ended up paying like £500 for one of the bonds which got your name on the seat. You go there with passion and you go there believing. You go on that pitch in front of 52,000 screaming Geordies which was my dream and I always visualised one day doing it. One day I was a ball boy. There was a goal Les Ferdinand scored and there was a picture taken with me behind the goal. “Having the kind of support where every fan eats, breathes and sleeps football, it’s everywhere.

“I’ve come out here and there are Newcastle fans working in a cafe in Wellington, who have been there. It’s incredible, the support I’ve had out here is unbelievable. “Sometimes I pinch myself. My mates, who I have been friends with since I was six years old have seen us through the great times when we were in Europe. Leaving school at 16 years old, Sir Bobby Robson threw me straight into first-team training, getting absolutely battered by Alan Shearer in training.”

