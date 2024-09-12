Dwight Gayle | Getty Images

Former Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has joined Hibernian on a free transfer. The 34-year-old has landed himself a new move following his exit from Derby County at the end of last season.

His contract with the Rams expired in late June and they decided not to hand him an extension after their promotion from League One under the guidance of Paul Warne. He has been weighing up his options over recent times and has now made the switch up to Edinburgh for a new challenge.

Newcastle signed the attacker back in 2016 and he went on to make 122 appearances for the Toon Army in all competitions, scoring 34 goals. He was also loaned out to West Brom during his time in the North West and found the net on 24 occasions for the Baggies.

The Londoner has penned a one-year deal with Hibs and their head coach David Gray has said: ““It’s great to be able to bring Dwight to the Club. He’s performed at a top-level throughout his career and has a real desire to show his abilities here in Scotland. He’s a different type of striker to what we currently have in the building. He’s a real penalty box type of striker, a great finisher, and his experience will be of great benefit to us. I look forward to working with him.”

Meanwhile, their Sporting Director Malky Mackay added: “We’ve been keen to add another striker to the First Team squad. We were aware of Dwight’s availability, and we’re delighted that he has the desire to test himself in Scottish football. He’s another good character to add to the group, and his experience will really benefit our young players. I look forward to seeing him in Hibs green and white.”

Gayle caught the eye playing for Dagenham and Redbridge in his early career and was snapped up by Peterborough United back in 2013. He went on to score 13 goals in 29 for the Posh whilst they were in the Championship before moving to the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

He then fired 25 goals in 74 outings for the Eagles before Newcastle swooped in. The Toon Army were promoted from the second tier during his first year and he ended up being a good servant to club before leaving permanently in 2022.

Gayle has since had spells at Stoke City and Derby before leaving the latter a couple of months ago. He has now moved up to Scotland for the first time and he will be eager to stamp his mark on the Scottish Premiership.

Hibs are managed by Gray these days after unsuccessful gambles on Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery. They have drawn two and lost two out of their four fixtures so far this term so will hope their new signing can fire in the goals for them over the coming months as they look to rise up the table.