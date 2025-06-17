There are some eye-catching names set to become available on the free agent market this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are aiming to boost their squad in several key positions during the summer transfer window.

After the success of lifting the Carabao Cup and landing a return to the Champions League with a top five finish in the Premier League, the Magpies hierarchy will look to make the most of the momentum built up during a successful campaign as they look to add to their ranks over the next two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, Malaga youngster Antonio Cordero is the only new face to arrive on Tyneside this summer and plans to loan out the Spanish winger are already high on the agenda. At first-team level, a new goalkeeper, centre back, right winger and a striker are also on Eddie Howe’s wishlist as he prepares for a return to European football’s top table.

The Magpies are believed to be in a good place in their battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations and are expected to be able to spend during the summer transfer window. However, there could be some value in looking to the free agent markets as several eye-catching names across the Premier League and around Europe prepare to leave their current clubs over the coming weeks.

6 free agents Newcastle United could target this summer

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton | Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Linked with Newcastle prior to the PIF-led takeover in October 2021 and repeatedly named as a possible Magpies target in recent years, Calvert-Lewin is set to leave Everton this summer. The England international would give Newcastle some competition at the top end of the pitch if Callum Wilson does leave the club - but it seems likely another striker target would also be brought in.

Tyrick Mitchell

After an injury to Lewis Hall meant Tino Livramento spent a large part of the second half of last season at left-back, it could be argued Newcastle may well look to bring in another option in that position to allow the once-capped England international to revert to his usual position on the opposite side of the back four. Mitchell would bring Premier League experience and would be good co

Roony Bardghji

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old is believed to have captured the attention of a whole host of big name clubs across Europe and Newcastle have been linked with the Sweden Under-21 star in the recent past. Marseille are reportedly closing in on Bardghji’s signature as they look to secure the addition of a player that has impressed during the early years of his career with Copenhagen.

Nicolas Tagliafico

Vastly experienced at European and international level, the 70-times capped Argentina star would also provide competition and cover in defence. Tagliafico is set to leave Ligue 1 club Lyon this summer and his ability to feature in several roles in defence is sure to attract interest.

Luka Jovic

A striker Newcastle faced during their most recent Champions League run, Jovic is set to leave Serie A giants AC Milan this summer after season decimated by a groin injury and surgery. A fully fit and available Jovic would be a good option for most Premier League sides.

Jonathan David

Probably the free transfer option on the wishlist of most top clubs in Europe this summer. The Canada international is believed to have been discussed by the Magpies hierarchy as they look to boost Eddie Howe’s attacking options during the summer - although there will be intense competition from clubs in the Premier League and beyond. Some recent reports have suggested David would be keen on a move to Serie A.

Your next Newcastle United read: 21y/o striker gets Anthony Gordon inspiration as Newcastle United transfer decision made