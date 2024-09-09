A major claim has been made over Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Southgate was reportedly ‘miffed’ by the conduct of Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon during England’s Euro 2024 campaign.

After shining for the Magpies throughout last season by scoring 12 goals and providing 11 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions, Gordon earned a maiden senior call-up to the Three Lions squad for a friendly double-header against Brazil and Belgium in March. Gordon earned a third senior cap in a pre-Euro 2024 friendly with Iceland and that was enough to secure his place on the plane for the finals in Germany in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite several pundits backing Gordon to shine, the Magpies star’s involvement was limited to a late substitute in the goalless draw against Slovenia and remained on the bench for England’s other six fixtures at the tournament. Southgate stepped down just weeks after his side had suffered a narrow defeat against Spain in the final and his interim successor Lee Carsley restored Gordon to the Three Lions starting lineup for Saturday’s 2-0 win against the Republic of Ireland in their opening Nations League fixture. The former Everton star produced an eye-catching display and received praise from Magpies legend Alan Shearer and Carsley himself in the aftermath of the win.

Speaking on The Rest is Football Podcast on Monday, the Magpies all-time record goalscorer said: “I think he justified his selection. I thought he offered us pace, and he was really direct. His runs, which he’s really good at doing, helped to set up the first goal.”

That came on the back of praise from Three Lions interim head coach Carsley, who picked out Gordon after his temporary reign got underway with a win in Dublin. He said: "On a really dry sticky pitch, it's not ideal for dribblers but I thought Anthony (Gordon) was a real threat. He's carried on his form from last season and he looks a really dangerous player. I thought it was good in parts. You've seen some of the things we've tried to do. The lads have to take a lot of credit, all of the credit. I think we've shown we've got some real talent and we can be really pleased with the clean sheet as well.”

Gordon could pick up his sixth senior cap when England face Finland at Wembley on Tuesday night - but he will head into the game on the back of claims former Three Lions boss Southgate restricted his involvement at Euro 2024 after being unimpressed with Gordon’s conduct. The Express have claimed Southgate was left unimpressed after the Magpies winger crashed his bike during a team cycle around the team’s training camp after hit was claimed he went head over heels and was left with cuts and bruises after using his mobile phones whilst cycling. However, Southgate was also said to have been annoyed by Gordon’s hints over needing to add some spark to their forward line ahead of the knockout stage of the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m an absolute nightmare for anyone I play against. I'm always trying to put people on the back foot and I think I add a different element to the team. I think it (my direct style) brings a sense of unpredictability. I draw a lot of fouls and it can put teams on the back foot and that’s how I play football. That works for me, that’s the way I feel best playing. I know how hard I am to play against, I can feel it, I know they don’t like playing against me and I’m going to carry on doing it."