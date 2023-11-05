Gary Neville slams Arsenal man for ‘dangerous’ Newcastle United incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gary Neville has branded Kai Havertz’s tackle on Sean Longstaff during a feisty encounter at St James’ Park as ‘stupid’. Havertz put in a robust tackle on the Magpies midfielder just before the break which resulted in a multi-man melee between the two teams and the dugouts.

The incident seemed to spark St James’ Park into life and Neville believes Havertz was silly to ‘poke the bear’ and liven up the home crowd. Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said: “What’s he doing? What is he doing?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I mean, Arsenal have got pretty decent control of the game, with and without the ball. The last thing you want to do is poke the bear.

“Declan Rice trying to calm things down. He [Havertz] was never there, it’s a stupid challenge. It’s just a stupid, stupid challenge. I think it was dangerous, personally. He was never getting there, he lunges in.”

VAR didn’t upgrade Havertz’s yellow card to a sending off, but the technology was heavily involved in Newcastle’s winner. Checks for the ball being out of play, a foul by Joelinton and an offside were all conducted but they eventually determined that no offence had been committed and a goal was awarded by Stuart Attwell.