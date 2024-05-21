'Here we go' - Newcastle United prepare transfer battle for 23y/o after four-year deal confirmed
Newcastle United transfer target Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to leave Valencia this summer, according to reports.
The 23-year-old goalkeeper has been scouted by Newcastle and Valencia already have a replacement lined up. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Stole Dimitrievski will join Valencia from Rayo Vallecano on a four-year deal.
“Stole Dimitrievski to Valencia, here we go!” Romano tweeted. “The Macedonian GK has signed four year deal, valid until June 2028. “Mamardashvili, expected to leave with several clubs interested including Newcastle and Atlético Madrid.”
Newcastle are looking for goalkeeping reinforcements this summer with Loris Karius set to leave at the end of his contract next month and Martin Dubravka’s future uncertain. The Slovakian played the majority of the 2023-24 campaign for Newcastle in the absence of Nick Pope but dropped to the bench for the final game of the season and was subsequently left out of the squad for the post-season trip to Australia.
With just a year remaining on his contract at St James’ Park and regular first-team opportunities unlikely following Pope’s return to fitness, Dubravka is likely to assess his options elsewhere this summer. If Newcastle were to make a move for Mamardashvili, the Georgian goalkeeper would provide direct competition to Pope next season and be viewed as a long-term replacement. He has an £85million release clause in his contract at Valencia but United would look to reach a deal closer to the £30million.
While Newcastle scored a club-record 85 Premier League goals in 2023-24, the 62 goals conceded is the joint-highest since the club were relegated in 2015-16.
