Manchester United have emerged as favourites to sign Kane this summer with an exit from the north London club a real possibility for the club’s all-time record goalscorer. The Red Devils are seen as the most likely option for Kane, whilst Newcastle have also been linked with an ambitious move for the 29-year-old.

Kane has scored 23 goals this season and is just 54 behind Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record, however, he is yet to win a major trophy whilst at Spurs. Louis Saha, who played for Newcastle, Sunderland, Manchester United, Spurs and Everton among a long career in England, believes Newcastle is not the destination for Kane to end his trophy drought, insisting he has a ‘legacy’ to protect.

Saha told DAZN Bet: “I think Kane to Newcastle would be a bad move for him. If you want to guarantee yourself silverware, Newcastle are still a club trying to grow.

“Just because they have all the wealth does not mean they will win the Premier League next year. They have done really well and need to continue that, but don’t think it’s a guarantee for silverware.

“If Kane is looking for silverware and history, then I respect Newcastle as a club but it’s nowhere near Manchester United. In terms of trajectory, the calibre of players - from Casemiro to Eriksen - I don’t think that Newcastle can match them. I would be very surprised to see Kane go there.

“There is the obvious point about Newcastle’s money, but I don’t think that will be enough for Kane. He’s out there with a legacy to defend.

Louis Saha doesn't believe Harry Kane should move to Newcastle United this summer. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“I don’t like players going to clubs for the money. I respect Newcastle, it’s a great club, but it’s nowhere near the calibre of Man Utd nor does it offer more of a guarantee to win trophies. They are not there.”

