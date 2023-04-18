News you can trust since 1849
Harry Kane must ‘defend legacy’ and reject Newcastle United transfer - according to ex-Sunderland man

Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham Hotspur remains in the balance as Spurs’ wait for silverware goes on.

By Joe Buck
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST

Manchester United have emerged as favourites to sign Kane this summer with an exit from the north London club a real possibility for the club’s all-time record goalscorer. The Red Devils are seen as the most likely option for Kane, whilst Newcastle have also been linked with an ambitious move for the 29-year-old.

Kane has scored 23 goals this season and is just 54 behind Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record, however, he is yet to win a major trophy whilst at Spurs. Louis Saha, who played for Newcastle, Sunderland, Manchester United, Spurs and Everton among a long career in England, believes Newcastle is not the destination for Kane to end his trophy drought, insisting he has a ‘legacy’ to protect.

Saha told DAZN Bet: “I think Kane to Newcastle would be a bad move for him. If you want to guarantee yourself silverware, Newcastle are still a club trying to grow.

“Just because they have all the wealth does not mean they will win the Premier League next year. They have done really well and need to continue that, but don’t think it’s a guarantee for silverware.

“If Kane is looking for silverware and history, then I respect Newcastle as a club but it’s nowhere near Manchester United. In terms of trajectory, the calibre of players - from Casemiro to Eriksen - I don’t think that Newcastle can match them. I would be very surprised to see Kane go there.

“There is the obvious point about Newcastle’s money, but I don’t think that will be enough for Kane. He’s out there with a legacy to defend.

Louis Saha doesn't believe Harry Kane should move to Newcastle United this summer. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)Louis Saha doesn't believe Harry Kane should move to Newcastle United this summer. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
“I don’t like players going to clubs for the money. I respect Newcastle, it’s a great club, but it’s nowhere near the calibre of Man Utd nor does it offer more of a guarantee to win trophies. They are not there.”

Kane will likely spearhead Tottenham’s attack when they face Newcastle United in a crunch match at St James’ Park on Sunday. In 16 games against Newcastle throughout his career, Kanehas netted nine times, including in the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Related topics:Harry KaneTottenham HotspurManchester UnitedLondonPremier LeagueAlan ShearerEngland