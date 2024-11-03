A Newcastle United star has been tipped to progress into the senior setup with England.

Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall could force his way into contention for a place in the England squad - according to one former Premier League star.

The former Chelsea youngster endured a season of mixed fortunes when he joined the Magpies on a year-long loan deal last summer - but started to show promising signs of progression towards the end of the campaign. After converting his loan into a permanent switch to St James Park in June, Hall enjoyed a productive pre-season and is starting to establish himself as Eddie Howe’s first-choice left-back. The 20-year-old has made 13 appearances in all competitions so far this season - but arguably his most impressive came in Saturday’s 1-0 home win against Arsenal as he produced a cool and composed display to quieten any threat posed by Gunners winger Bukayo Saka.

Speaking after Saturday’s win, Howe praised Hall’s work ethic and attitude as he continued to show why the Magpies were so keen to retain his services on a permanent deal.

He said: “He worked incredibly hard, double sessions after training, a lot of review and analysis into how he was getting on. We had no doubt that he would step into the team and hopefully take his opportunities when they came. I thought he really grabbed it towards the end of last season, and he hasn’t looked back at the beginning of this. I still feel there’s more growth and development in his game, but I think he’s in a really good place and has started the season very well.”

Hall received widespread plaudits from Magpies supporters and key figures across the media after coming out on top in his battle with England international Saka - and one former Three Lions star believes there is no reason why Hall can’t join the Gunners winger in the senior setup if he continues to shine at Premier League level.

Former Chelsea and West Ham United star Joe Cole told TNT Sports: “He is making a brilliant case, mainly because of his performances but also because Luke Shaw has been injured and (Ben) Chilwell hasn’t kept himself as fit as he would like. That opens up the conversation, but he is such an intelligent and well-mannered and respectful boy. He knows that he just needs to carry on playing like he did today.”