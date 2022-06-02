Henry Mauriss reveals reasons why Newcastle United takeover bid stalled amid fresh Sheffield United links

The American businessman was linked with a takeover of the club on numerous occasions during the last few years of Mike Ashley’s tenure as owner.

Particularly during Autumn 2020 when the proposed Saudi-led takeover of the club had stalled, Mauriss had emerged as a buyer.

However, as with most failed takeover attempts during the Mike Ashley era, a deal could not be completed and ultimately failed after multiple delays.

Henry Mauriss was linked with a takeover of Newcastle United (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Speaking to The Athletic, Mauriss has revealed his frustrations over these delays and the obstacles put in-front of him, believing he was ‘there at the finish line’ for a deal, before the Saudi-led takeover was completed:

“There was a lot to be frustrated over. At moments when we believed we were finally ready to close, a new obstacle would emerge to delay it.” Mauriss told The Athletic.

“Many of these obstacles were caused by the seller, including a third flirtation with Amanda Staveley and her Saudi friends. That caused a delay of many, many months.

“Along the way, a number of long stop dates were adopted and missed; movements caused by both parties.”

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Mauriss was also asked about rumoured involvement from the Bin Zayed Group in his bid to buy Newcastle.

The group had themselves been linked with a rumoured takeover of the club back in May 2019, but hype surrounding their offer quickly had cold water poured on it.

Mauriss revealed that he had held discussions with Bin Zayed and that an offer from the group to help fund his bid of Newcastle was on the table:

“We had taken a few calls from Bin Zayed, and if memory serves, they may even have given us a term sheet offering to fund a portion of the deal.

“We didn’t accept that one, and haven’t spoken with anyone from the Bin Zayed camp since then.”

However, group managing director of the Bin Zayed Group in Dubai, Midhat Kidwai, denied that he had met with Mauriss:

“To be very clear and (for the) final time, we have nothing to do with this Henry Mauriss. I never ever met or know (him).”