It can be difficult trying to assess Newcastle United’s start to the new season.

After narrowly missing out on an immediate return to European competition last season, Eddie Howe’s side have firmly set their sights on a top six place during the current campaign and results, so far, have been positive. Despite going down to ten men inside the opening half-hour of their opening day home game with Southampton, the Magpies battled their way to a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Brazilian midfielder Joelinton. There was an element of fortune about the 1-1 draw earned in a first away day of the season at Bournemouth but the Magpies returned to winning ways as Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes both netted in a 2-1 home victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

United have also progressed into the third round of the Carabao Cup after they came through a penalty shoot-out against Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest to set up a trip to League Two club AFC Wimbledon in the next round. It would be safe to say, despite the positive results, United have not really hit their stride in terms of performances - but there have been hints of some elements of the style and intensity Howe’s men showed during the season when they broke into the top four and secured a first Champions League campaign in two decades.

The Magpies high-pressure, high energy style that brought success during that season can come at a cost with several players picking up bookings and red cards during the opening month of the new season - but how do Howe’s side currently rank in the Premier League’s fair play table?

Premier League Fair Play table 2024/25

1. Liverpool (4 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 4 points) 2. Brighton and Hove Albion (4 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 4 points) 3. Tottenham Hotspur (5 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 5 points) 4. Manchester City (5 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 5 points) 5. West Ham United (5 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 5 points) 6. AFC Bournemouth (6 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 6 points) 7. Brentford (6 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 6 points) 8. Nottingham Forest (7 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 9. Leicester City (7 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 10. Manchester United (8 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 11. Wolverhampton Wanderers (8 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 12. Crystal Palace (8 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 13. Fulham (8 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 14. Southampton (8 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 15. Aston Villa (8 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 16. Chelsea (8 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 17. Everton (3 yellow cards, 1 red cards, 8 points) 18. Ipswich Town (8 yellow cards, 0 red cards, 8 points) 19. Arsenal (7 yellow cards, 1 red cards, 10 points) 20. Newcastle United (8 yellow cards, 1 red cards, 13 points)