Newcastle United could be given extra time to complete any late transfers tonight with a few outgoings from St James’ Park anticipated on deadline day. The summer transfer window closes at 11pm this evening (Friday, September 1).

That deadline means that any clubs who want to complete transfers have until then to get their business complete and is the final opportunity to do so for four months when the January transfer window opens. However, Newcastle United can get an extra two hours to finalise any further incomings or outgoings.

As per Premier League rules, Newcastle United and their league rivals can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing the club has submitted a deal sheet. These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic, including the clubs, player involved and fee being paid - if there is one. Deal sheets can’t be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day, while they must be submitted and fully completed, by 11pm.