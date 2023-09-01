News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United midfielder linked with shock switch to Belgium amid Sheffield Wednesday interest

Newcastle United transfers: Isaac Hayden is set for a surprise switch to Belgium.

By Joe Buck
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read

Isaac Hayden has been heavily-linked with a move away from Newcastle United this summer and has had interest from the Premier League and Championship in his services. Luton Town were close to sealing a move for the midfielder earlier this week before the deal collapsed at the eleventh-hour.

Sheffield Wednesday, who were promoted to the Championship last season, were also said to be close to a deal for Hayden - alongside interest in fellow Magpies midfielder Jeff Hendrick. However, it now appears that a move to Hillsborough is in doubt and instead, a switch to Belgian side Standard Liege could be on the cards for the former Arsenal man.

According to Sky Sports, a move to Standard Liege is an ‘attractive’ option for Hayden. Any potential deal for the 28-year-old, who has trained away from the first-team throughout the summer and hasn’t featured in a competitive game since December 2021, must be completed by tonight’s 11pm deadline.

