Isaac Hayden has been heavily-linked with a move away from Newcastle United this summer and has had interest from the Premier League and Championship in his services. Luton Town were close to sealing a move for the midfielder earlier this week before the deal collapsed at the eleventh-hour.

Sheffield Wednesday, who were promoted to the Championship last season, were also said to be close to a deal for Hayden - alongside interest in fellow Magpies midfielder Jeff Hendrick. However, it now appears that a move to Hillsborough is in doubt and instead, a switch to Belgian side Standard Liege could be on the cards for the former Arsenal man.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad