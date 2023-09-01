Newcastle United were handed a very tough group and will face French champions PSG, Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund and seven-times European champions AC Milan. Official confirmation on when Eddie Howe’s side will face each of their opponents is still awaited, however, supporters have been given a potentially huge clue on who Newcastle will face on their first appearance in the Champions League in over two decades.

A tweet from the official Borussia Dortmund account previewed their upcoming games in September and whilst not confirming a date, the picture showed them facing AC Milan at home on the 19/20 September. Those dates are scheduled to be matchday one of the Champions League group stage and, if correct, means the Magpies will be facing PSG in their opening group stage game.

Speaking after Thursday’s draw that was conducted in Monaco, Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales said: “You think of AC Milan, I know in 2003 we had almost 10,000 Geordies over there in the wonderful city of Milan.

“Paris Saint-Germain football royalty. Borussia Dortmund as well is a great football club, the yellow wall is amazing. Both fanbases will appreciate each other because the noise at St James’ Park for the first night is going to be something really special.

“We’re really excited. 20 years is a long time without Champions League. We had a great season last season and we’re not just here to make up the numbers, we want to be competing on all fronts. We’ve got six big games ahead of us in the group stage but we’ve got a great coach in Eddie Howe and great players.

“We’re really going to give it our all. We want our fans to dream and we’ve got a group they can get excited about. We feel we’ve got the players and coaching staff and the set-up to compete with all the teams. It’s going to be tough, we understand that, but we’re going to give it our best.”

