Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United face Championship outfit Hull City in a pre-season game ahead of their trip to Japan.

Newcastle United’s first pre-season game in-front of supporters sees them take on Hull City at the MKM Stadium this afternoon. The Magpies have beaten German third-tier outfit SpVgg Unterhaching so far this summer with goals from Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy securing a 3-1 win.

Eddie Howe’s side also played a game against Burnley in the north west as they begin to step up preparations for a new season. Newcastle will be backed by a sold-out away end in Hull this afternoon but supporters who were not able to get a ticket are able to watch live coverage of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Hull City v Newcastle United?

Newcastle United’s pre-season clash against Hull City will kick-off at 2pm this afternoon at the MKM Stadium. This match will be the ninth time the Magpies have played at the MKM Stadium and the fourth friendly in that time.

Will Hull City v Newcastle United be streamed online?

Yes, both clubs will stream today’s game. Passes from Hull City can be bought through the Tigers’ website and will cost £5. Newcastle United will also stream the game through nufc.tv.

Supporters can buy a one game streaming pass for £4.99. Alternatively, The Mags and Mags + members were given an opportunity to purchase a discounted pre-season streaming pass and can watch the game through that. Non-members were also given the chance to buy a pre-season streaming pass.

How else can I follow the game?

The Shields Gazette will bring you full coverage of this afternoon’s match as well as all the latest news and reaction from events that unfold at the MKM Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s the latest Newcastle United team news?

The Magpies will be without Sandro Tonali who cannot play against Hull City due to the terms of his suspension from football. Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Miley and Callum Wilson will all miss out through injury.