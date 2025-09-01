Liverpool are set to sign Alexander Isak after already landing Hugo Ekitike (Photo credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Hugo Ekitike’s positive start to life at Liverpool could take a fresh turn with the arrival of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

Ekitike joined Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial £69million last month after Newcastle saw a bid rejected by the Bundesliga side.

Liverpool then made a move to sign Isak from Newcastle. After initially being knocked back, Liverpool agreed a Premier League record deal worth £130million with Newcastle.

And it’s clear Liverpool, who tend to play with a lone striker, have not signed Isak to be on the bench. Something will have to give.

Ekitike has scored three goals in his first four Liverpool appearances, including one in the dramatic 3-2 win over Newcastle last week. The French forward has been leading the line for The Reds and is likely to continue doing so in the short term, given Isak hasn’t played any football since May.

Alexander Isak arrives for Liverpool medical

After a drawn-out transfer saga over the summer, the Isak deal has progressed quickly on deadline day with a deal agreed and Isak already undergoing his medical in Liverpool.

Sky Sports cameras have spotted Isak arriving for his medical ahead of a Premier League record move to Liverpool. The Swedish international has not featured for the Magpies since May and could make his debut for his new side when they travel to face Burnley on Sunday, 14 September, following the international break.

Isak will join up with the Swedish national team and his soon-to-be former teammates Emil Krafth and Anthony Elanga later this week.

Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has claimed Isak is not ready to play full matches yet and, as such, will likely start his Liverpool career as a substitute with Ekitike leading the line.

Hugo Ekitike has already addressed Alexander Isak competition at Liverpool

Both Ekitike and Isak prefer to play as a central striker while also being comfortable dropping deep or playing out wide. It could lead to an interesting selection dynamic for Liverpool boss Arne Slot to consider.

While there is no doubt some frustration from Ekitike’s point of view with his starting spot under serious threat so soon into his Liverpool career, Ekitike has shown he is willing to put the team first.

Speaking ahead of Isak’s arrival, Ekitike said: “I mean, I do what the coach asks me to do, but yeah, I like to do everything. I can’t define myself only as a striker [who likes] to finish: I like to play, I like to be in the game, in the collective part of play [and] create also.

“So, I can do both – I can play alone and I like to play also with another striker and I think that’s what makes me versatile, but you know now in football you need to adapt.”

How Ekitike and Liverpool adapt to Isak’s arrival remains to be seen as they look to retain their Premier League title. Slot’s side currently sit top of the table with three wins from their opening three matches.