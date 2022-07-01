The Magpies agreed a £25.6million fee with Reims for the 20-year-old forward last month but a deal has failed to progress.

Newcastle were unable to reach an agreement regarding agent fees with Ekitike’s representatives and they have since distanced themselves from the deal.

During his Friday press conference, Garcia was asked about the young striker’s future at the club.

Reims' forward Hugo Ekitike celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Stade de Reims and OGC Nice at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, northern France on May 21, 2022. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP via Getty Images)

“He told me wanted to stay, but if there’s Real Madrid and Barcelona who come knocking...” Garcia said via RMC Sport.

“I find Hugo calm. I spoke with him. He will have no problem staying at the club, and neither will I.”

Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot has previously stated that he expects Ekitike to leave the club this summer. RMC report that he has also indicated that players who have offers on the table to leave Reims have to find a new club before their pre-season trip to Belgium on July 10.

If not, Caillot suggested that any potential deals, namely those involving Ekitike, Wout Faes and Predrag Rajkovic would simply be cancelled.