Cody Gakpo believes that Liverpool will be able to cope without Mo Salah when he leaves to join up with the Egypt squad for the 2024 African Cup of Nations. Salah is expected to feature against Newcastle United on Monday night and then head on international duty.

Despite losing Salah, Liverpool still have tremendous options up front and on the wings and saw Darwin Nunez end his long goal drought on Boxing Day. Nunez, who scored two late goals for the Reds at St James’ Park back in August to seal all three points for his side, had gone 12 games without a goal before his early strike at Turf Moor.

Speaking about Nunez breaking his long goal drought, Gakpo said: "For every attacking player who didn't score for a few games, it's always nice to get back on the scoresheet and Darwin did it with a very good goal.

“For Diogo as well. When you are injured and you come back and score that's always nice and good for the confidence. So really happy. Mo is gone after the Newcastle game so we need the goals. Of course, I think I can contribute even more."

Newcastle head to Anfield on New Year’s Day aiming to end a run of three-straight defeats and banish any demons from their disappointing defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s side back in August. The Reds were forced to play over an hour with ten men on that afternoon after Virgil Van Dijk was shown a red card for a foul on Alexander Isak, but a late Nunez brace secured all three points.

The Dutchman has recently called upon his teammates to help rally around in Salah’s absence. "It's always important for the guys up front to score goals.” Van Dijk said.

Virgil Van Dijk was shown a red card during Liverpool's win over Newcastle United at St James' Park.

“I am delighted for Darwin. Diogo, it's the same story. It's good to see the boys back on the scoresheet.