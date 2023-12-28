Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool will lose the services of two key players next month - but both will be able to face Newcastle United on New Year's Day. Both Wataru Endo and Mo Salah could miss up to eight games during January and February as they head off to represent Japan at the Asia Games and Egypt at the African Cup of Nations respectively.

Endo and Salah will be able to feature against Newcastle on Monday night, however, the pair will then both head on international duty after the meeting with Eddie Howe’s side. Both Japan and Egypt have a chance of going deep in the competitions, meaning Jurgen Klopp could be without his key players until the middle of February.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will not lose any players to the Asian Games or the African Cup of Nations. Joelinton and Jamaal Lascelles, the latter of whom did not feature against Nottingham Forest, have both avoided picking up five Premier League yellow cards and thus a one-game suspension.