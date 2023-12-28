Key Liverpool duo could miss up to eight games - but will be able to face Newcastle United
Liverpool v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s side travel to Merseyside for their first Premier League match of 2024.
Liverpool will lose the services of two key players next month - but both will be able to face Newcastle United on New Year's Day. Both Wataru Endo and Mo Salah could miss up to eight games during January and February as they head off to represent Japan at the Asia Games and Egypt at the African Cup of Nations respectively.
Endo and Salah will be able to feature against Newcastle on Monday night, however, the pair will then both head on international duty after the meeting with Eddie Howe’s side. Both Japan and Egypt have a chance of going deep in the competitions, meaning Jurgen Klopp could be without his key players until the middle of February.
Newcastle United, meanwhile, will not lose any players to the Asian Games or the African Cup of Nations. Joelinton and Jamaal Lascelles, the latter of whom did not feature against Nottingham Forest, have both avoided picking up five Premier League yellow cards and thus a one-game suspension.
Newcastle’s injury crisis is slowly beginning to subside, although Howe will likely not be able to welcome back any of his injured players for the trip to Merseyside. Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes are all edging their way back to fitness, however, none of the trio are expected to feature on Monday night and instead may have to wait until the end of January to make their long-awaited returns. Further update on the injury sustained by Lascelles during the defeat to Luton Town at the weekend is still awaited.