Tottenham Hotspur ‘in talks’ to sign £50m Newcastle United ‘target’
Premier League news: One midfielder could be set to switch Chelsea for Tottenham Hotspur in January.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘in talks’ to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. Despite becoming an important player under Mauricio Pochettino and wearing the captain’s armband on numerous occasions this season, Gallagher may be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge in January in order to help Chelsea comply with Financial Fair Play constraints.
Gallagher has reportedly been valued at £50m and has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in the past - but it’s likely that this valuation will deter the Magpies from making a move for him this winter. Spurs, meanwhile, have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder and Gianluca Di Marzio reports that they are ‘in talks’ with Chelsea over a potential deal for the 23-year-old.
Asked recently about Gallagher’s future at Chelsea, Pochettino revealed he had no say in where the midfielder would be playing his football: “That is between the club and the player," he said. "I don’t need to talk too much because it is not my decision. He is in the starting eleven in nearly all the games and is one of the captains. For me, he is the type of player that the club needs to have.”
Newcastle United, meanwhile, will likely have to look to the loan market for any additions in January with Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips among their reported targets. Juventus have also shown interest in signing the Three Lions man in January. Like Gallagher, Phillips will be keen to impress during the second-half of the season and force himself into Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.