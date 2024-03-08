Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United signed just Alfie Harrison from Manchester City during January but with a clutch of players seeing their contracts expire at the end of the season and numerous positions needing to be strengthened, Newcastle United’s summer transfer window could look far different. The club will also be without the services of sporting director Dan Ashworth after he was placed on gardening leave amid interest from Manchester United and will be hoping they can repel transfer interest in some of their key players, including Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

Their league form also means Champions League qualification is unlikely this season, but they still remain firmly in the hunt for European football and will likely see their push for continental qualification head right down to the wire. It’s fair to say that there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the club ahead of the summer window and co-owner Amanda Staveley admits she isn’t sure about what their transfer business could look like come the summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

"I'm not sure," Staveley said at the Bloomberg Power Players' summit. "You will have to come back and see a little bit and see how we do in the next few months. I don't know. I'm not sure what we will be doing on transfers at the moment."