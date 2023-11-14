Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse has reiterated his desire to prolong his footballing career as he trains with non-league side Macclesfield FC. Cisse was released by Ligue 2 side Amiens in the summer but is training with the non-league side in an attempt to build his fitness whilst he remains as a free agent.

The 38-year-old scored ten times in Ligue 2 last season, but was released at the end of his contract with Andy Carroll effectively becoming his replacement at the French club. Although it has been over 11 years since Cisse first moved to England, he has revealed his wish to continue playing football.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cisse said: “The next step is I want to continue, I want to continue to play. I don't know where or when more honestly. In my body and heart I am training. I want to play football.

“I am still waiting for something, I hope soon the door will be open.”

Cisse joined Newcastle United for £9.3m back in January 2012 and immediately enjoyed huge success on Tyneside, netting 13 times in his first 14 games as Alan Pardew’s side narrowly missed out on qualification for the Champions League. In all, the Senegal international scored 37 times in 117 Premier League appearances before leaving Newcastle to move to China after their relegation to the Championship in 2016.