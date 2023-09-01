Transfer-listed ex-Newcastle United and Liverpool star makes surprise deadline day move to France
Newcastle United transfers: One former Magpies player has earned himself a surprise move to France.
Former Newcastle United and Liverpool striker Andy Carroll has joined French side Amiens SC on a free transfer. After triggering a release clause in his contract with Reading that meant Carroll left the Royals as a free agent, the 34-year-old has agreed a deal that will see him play football outside of England for the first time in his career.
Carroll, who has been capped nine times by England, featured 42 times for the Royals during two spells at the club that sandwiched a move to West Brom and a reunion with former Magpies boss Steve Bruce. The former Newcastle striker had reportedly been transfer listed by the League One side as they looked to trim their wage bill upon their return to the third-tier of English football.
Carroll will now feature in Ligue 2 form Amiens SC who have started the season in good form, winning three of their opening four league games to sit in 2nd place in the table - although they did taste defeat to Bordeaux last time out. Amiens may be familiar to Newcastle United fans as the club they purchased defender Emil Krafth from back in 2019.
The Sweden international cost the Magpies £5m four years ago and, after a slow start to life on Tyneside, Krafth has impressed under Eddie Howe. However, an ACL injury suffered against Tranmere Rovers last August has kept him out of action for over a year with his return to first-team matters still anticipated to be a few weeks away.