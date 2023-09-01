Former Newcastle United and Liverpool striker Andy Carroll has joined French side Amiens SC on a free transfer. After triggering a release clause in his contract with Reading that meant Carroll left the Royals as a free agent, the 34-year-old has agreed a deal that will see him play football outside of England for the first time in his career.

Carroll, who has been capped nine times by England, featured 42 times for the Royals during two spells at the club that sandwiched a move to West Brom and a reunion with former Magpies boss Steve Bruce. The former Newcastle striker had reportedly been transfer listed by the League One side as they looked to trim their wage bill upon their return to the third-tier of English football.

Carroll will now feature in Ligue 2 form Amiens SC who have started the season in good form, winning three of their opening four league games to sit in 2nd place in the table - although they did taste defeat to Bordeaux last time out. Amiens may be familiar to Newcastle United fans as the club they purchased defender Emil Krafth from back in 2019.