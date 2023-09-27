News you can trust since 1849
‘The problem is…’ - Pep Guardiola reveals the challenges facing Newcastle United amid hectic fixture schedule

The games are coming thick and fast as Newcastle United return to action to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

By Joe Buck
Published 27th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Newcastle United’s clash against Manchester City will be their third match in just eight days and one that begins a hectic schedule of four games inside twelve days running up to the next international break. Having to balance league, cup and European football is a new challenge facing Eddie Howe and his squad but it is one that the Magpies must get to grips with if they are to realise their ambitions in all three formats.

Their opponents are certainly well versed in the demands of balancing multiple competitions and despite last season’s treble-winners likely to rest a few players against the Magpies this evening, that doesn’t mean they are a side Newcastle should take lightly. Pep Guardiola has a fair share of injury problems heading into tonight’s game and has revealed the challenges that teams like Newcastle will face in the coming weeks, months and years if they want to compete on all fronts.

Guardiola said: "Don't think about [injuries] much, it's just what's next which is Newcastle. Now is an exceptional situation, a lot of players are injured and a lot have played a lot of minutes and they have to rest. 

“[Newcastle match] is important but Wolves, Arsenal and Leipzig, much more important. I have to take into consideration the effort in this period and the injuries or we're going to be in trouble.

Guardiola continued: "I don't think the problem is mentally, because all the players what they want is to fight for the titles. The problem is the lack of rest, mentally especially, this is the problem. 

“Seasons come with a few weeks off, this isn't the problem. But the players are happy to play and win the games, fighting for the titles. 

Newcastle United's Champions League campaign began with a goalless draw at the San SiroNewcastle United's Champions League campaign began with a goalless draw at the San Siro
“The problem is the lack of rest over years and years. With Champions League longer and more teams, this is what it is."

Guardiola’s warning will be heeded on Tyneside, particularly following the recent injury blow to Harvey Barnes who has been ruled-out of action for the foreseeable future after suffering a foot injury during the win over Sheffield United. Barnes is set to miss months of action and joins Joelinton, Emil Krafth and Joe Willock on the treatment table.

