Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s clash against Manchester City will be their third match in just eight days and one that begins a hectic schedule of four games inside twelve days running up to the next international break. Having to balance league, cup and European football is a new challenge facing Eddie Howe and his squad but it is one that the Magpies must get to grips with if they are to realise their ambitions in all three formats.

Their opponents are certainly well versed in the demands of balancing multiple competitions and despite last season’s treble-winners likely to rest a few players against the Magpies this evening, that doesn’t mean they are a side Newcastle should take lightly. Pep Guardiola has a fair share of injury problems heading into tonight’s game and has revealed the challenges that teams like Newcastle will face in the coming weeks, months and years if they want to compete on all fronts.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guardiola said: "Don't think about [injuries] much, it's just what's next which is Newcastle. Now is an exceptional situation, a lot of players are injured and a lot have played a lot of minutes and they have to rest.

“[Newcastle match] is important but Wolves, Arsenal and Leipzig, much more important. I have to take into consideration the effort in this period and the injuries or we're going to be in trouble.

Guardiola continued: "I don't think the problem is mentally, because all the players what they want is to fight for the titles. The problem is the lack of rest, mentally especially, this is the problem.

“Seasons come with a few weeks off, this isn't the problem. But the players are happy to play and win the games, fighting for the titles.

Newcastle United's Champions League campaign began with a goalless draw at the San Siro

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The problem is the lack of rest over years and years. With Champions League longer and more teams, this is what it is."