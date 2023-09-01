Striker that twice snubbed Newcastle United move ‘rejects’ Bundesliga offer amid West Ham interest
Newcastle United transfers: Hugo Ekitike was a long-term target for the Magpies.
Hugo Ekitike is set to leave PSG this summer, despite only joining the Ligue 1 side on a permanent basis at the beginning of the window. Ekitike spent last season on-loan at the French champions but struggled to make an impact alongside Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar.
Despite two of that trio now departing for pastures new, Ekitike seemingly won’t be given a chance to impress at the Parc De Princes and has been linked with moves to the Premier League and Bundesliga this summer. His most likely destination seemed to be Eintracht Frankfurt with Ekitike set to join the German side with fellow countryman Randal Kolo Muani going the other way.
However, recent reports have suggested that PSG have grown increasingly frustrated at a lack of movement over the Frenchman’s potential switch to Frankfurt as Ekitike holds out for a move to the Premier League. Muani’s move to Paris is dependent on Ekitike going heading the other direction - a move that has seemingly stalled as deadline day has progressed.
Newcastle United will be able to sympathise with Frankfurt after twice failing to land the striker’s signature in successive transfer windows. They first saw attempts in January 2022 fail at the eleventh-hour when Ekitike opted against moving to Tyneside on deadline day before PSG swooped to sign him last summer.
The Magpies, meanwhile, opted to move for Alexander Isak once their efforts to sign the Frenchman had failed. Isak scored ten goals in his debut campaign in England, seven more than Ekitike managed for PSG during the same period.