A place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals is on the line on Wednesday night when Manchester United host Newcastle United at Old Trafford in what will be a repeat of last season’s final.

Erik ten Hag’s side got the better of Newcastle on that occasion but come into Wednesday’s game on the back of a disappointing defeat to Manchester City on Sunday. Newcastle, meanwhile, were held by Wolves at Molineux but have a whole heap of injury problems to contend with heading into the game.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know about the Carabao Cup clash between Manchester United and Newcastle United:

When is Manchester United v Newcastle United?

The Carabao Cup clash between Manchester United and Newcastle United will kick-off at 8:15pm at Old Trafford. Robert Jones will referee the game.

What TV channel is Manchester United v Newcastle United on?

The clash will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage of the game will begin at 7pm.

Sky Sports will also show West Ham v Arsenal on Wednesday night with that game to be shown on Sky Sports Main Event. Kick-off between the Hammers and the Gunners is at 7:30pm.

How else can the game between Manchester United and Newcastle United be followed?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talk Sport 2 and BBC Radio Newcastle will have full commentary of the game with second-half commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live upon the conclusion of West Ham’s tie against Arsenal. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at Old Trafford.

When will the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw take place?

The draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-final will take place after the match at Old Trafford. The winner of Wednesday’s game will be just one match away from another Carabao Cup semi-final appearance. The draw will be conducted live on Sky Sports.