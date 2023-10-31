Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe has revealed his frustrations at a couple of ‘very bizarre’ injuries that have stretched Newcastle United’s squad in a hectic fixture period. The Magpies will be without a string of key players for their clash against Manchester United on Wednesday night - and Howe has admitted that those injuries, particularly to Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes, are ‘difficult to take’.

Howe said: “I think it always will unfortunately with the games we have this year and the physical exertions the players gave against Dortmund and against Wolves, they were tough games physically. The players gave a lot in those matches and as a consequence of that, you are going to pick up one or two injuries.

“I think Jacob’s injury is hugely frustrating because that’s a strange injury that you don’t normally see and it's the same with Harvey - very, very bizarre injury out of nothing. They are the ones you sort of rue because they can happen but your more traditional football injuries you can understand. The ones that come out of nowhere can be difficult to take.”

Barnes is expected to be out until the new year after suffering an injury to his foot during the win at Bramall Lane last month. Murphy, meanwhile, suffered a shoulder injury just moments after coming on against Borussia Dortmund last week.

There is no timeframe on the former Norwich City man’s return to action with Howe confirming that the club are still discussing options with the medical team about the next steps on his recovery. After being returned to the starting side, Murphy scored the opener against Crystal Palace and grabbed two assists as the Magpies ran out comfortable 4-0 winners against the Eagles.