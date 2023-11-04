Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United face an unbeaten Arsenal at St James’ Park, aiming to capitalise on the momentum they earned following a stunning win against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup. Although Eddie Howe is expected to make changes from the side that were victorious at Old Trafford, Newcastle will head into the game full of confidence that they can defeat the Gunners in front of their home fans.

They will be aiming to capitalise on any fragility that may have crept into Arsenal’s game following their 3-1 defeat to West Ham in midweek - one that saw them crash out of the Carabao Cup. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle United v Arsenal:

When is Newcastle United v Arsenal?

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Arsenal kicks-off at 5:30pm at St James’ Park. The match will be refereed by Stuart Attwell with Andy Madley on VAR duty.

Is Newcastle United v Arsenal on TV?

Newcastle United’s clash with Arsenal will be broadcast live on TV in the United Kingdom. Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League begins at 5pm.

Can Newcastle United v Arsenal be streamed online?

A Now TV day pass can be purchased for £11.98 which will give you 24-hour access to Sky Sports. Purchasing a Now TV pass is the only legal way for supporters to stream the match in the UK.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from St James' Park online and on our social media channels.

How can I watch highlights of Newcastle United v Arsenal?

Sky Sports will upload highlights of the game to YouTube after the full-time whistle. Alternatively, Newcastle United will also post brief highlights at 10pm with an extended version to follow.