Newcastle United will hope to boost their hopes of an immediate return to European football when they host Champions League chasing Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime.

There is an element of revenge for both clubs ahead of the game as the Magpies look to make amends for the 4-1 defeat they suffered in North London earlier this season. For Spurs, memories of their last visit to Tyneside will evoke unhappy memories after a stunning first-half display laid the foundations for a 6-1 win for Eddie Howe’s men.

There is plenty at stake for both sides as they both look to continue their push for Europe as the Premier League season enters its final stages. For the Magpies, a return to the Champions League is all but out of reach - but qualification for the Europa League or Europa Conference League is on the agenda for Howe and his players. Spurs, by contrast, travel to St James Park sat in fourth place in the Premier League table and are hoping to return to European football’s elite in their first season under former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

Where and when does Newcastle United v Spurs take place?

Newcastle United will face Spurs on Saturday 13th April at St James Park. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

What is the latest team news ahead of Newcastle United v Spurs?

Not for the first time this season, the Magpies have seen their squad decimated by injuries and that has left Eddie Howe with a number of headaches ahead of Saturday’s game. The United boss confirmed Joe Willock is likely to miss out with a calf injury and revealed Lewis Hall has not trained all week after picking up a thigh injury in last weekend’s win against Fulham.

Howe described full-back Tino Livramento as the closest of any of his injured players to a return but long-term injury victims Callum Wilson, Sven Botman, Nick Pope, Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles and Lewis Miley all remain on the sidelines. Miguel Almiron is not expected to return until next month after suffering a knee injury and full-back duo Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett are still not ready to return.

Spurs will travel to St James Park without former Magpies goalkeeper Fraser Forster after his season was brought to a premature end by a fractured foot. Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon will also spend the remainder of the season on the sidelines with respective thigh and knee injuries. However, Brazilian striker Richarlison, who scored twice in Spurs 4-1 hammering of Newcastle in December, is set to return to contention as he closes in on a return from a knee injury.

What has Eddie Howe said ahead of Newcastle United v Spurs?

“I admire them (Spurs) tactically; I admire them physically. A lot of credit must go to Ange for the job he has done and the philosophy he has implemented. I think they have played very well this year.”

What has Ange Postecoglou said ahead of Newcastle United v Spurs?

"Newcastle made the Champions League last year," he said last week. "Did it help them this year? Did it help them in a footballing sense? We're not banks - we're football clubs. We're not financial institutions. I don't get measured by the balance sheet at the end of the year and you can see how difficult it is for a club to juggle Champions League if you're not building a squad. To be fair to Eddie, he's had horrendous injuries this year. It makes it hard. Champions League? Great. Money? Great. Does that mean we're going to finish third next year? No. In fact, it's probably going to be more challenging."

