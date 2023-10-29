Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After capitalising on a mistake from Jose Sa to acrobatically finish for the opener, Wilson’s second on the stroke of half-time put his side, possibly a little against the run of play, ahead at the break. It also pushed the Three Lions man ahead of Alexander Isak in the Premier League goals coring charts.

Wilson’s sixth and seventh league goals of the season means he now leads Isak by a solitary goal - but, as the 31-year-old told the Gazette, he doesn’t feel like he is in direct competition with his teammate to be the club’s top scorer this season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson said: “We’re a team really. Even though we play individually when called upon, ultimately we’re a striking department. We help each other, we push each other and the manager helps share our loads.

Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak

“Hopefully we both stay fit at the same time and we can take it game by game and that way we’re able to give 110% every time we do play without any fatigue. We will be looking forward to getting Alex back and any striker that plays, wants to score goals and that’s all you can do.”

Wilson’s second strike at Molineux came from the penalty spot with the former Cherries man still yet to miss a penalty for Newcastle. Although he was made to wait to take it after a very lengthy VAR check, Wilson converted the spot-kick to restore Newcastle’s lead.

It was a moment that showcased Wilson’s mettle to stay composed amid all the background noise. Asked what his thought process was as he stepped up to the spot, Wilson responded: “Not a lot really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I probably don’t think about the outcome, just about where I’m going to put it and concentrate on techniques. Thankfully it went in.”