One former Newcastle United and Aston Villa boss has revealed his desire to get back involved with football.

Former Newcastle United and Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has revealed his interest in being involved in football once again - and has spoken about speculation linking him with the Republic of Ireland job. Bruce’s last managerial role ended over a year ago when he was sacked as West Brom manager, but the 62-year-old has recently spoken about his desire to get back into the game.

Speaking to Ladbrokes: Fanzone, Bruce said: “I’m led to believe I’m there or thereabouts in the betting for the Ireland job. It’s a job that would interest me, that’s for sure.

“You know, as I’ve said, I’ve had a bit of time out and I’m itching to get back into the game, and something like that would suit me. Let’s see if the phone rings. It’s one of those – are they going to make an approach? At this moment in time, I really don’t know. But I’ve seen the betting sites and read the rumours, like everybody else.

“At the moment I can’t really comment on it because there’s been no connection.”

Although Bruce has spent the entirety of his post-playing career as a manager, he has left the door open for a return to the game away from the dugout. Bruce has managed 11 clubs during his 24 years as a manager and is keen to help the next generation of managers coming into the game.

Bruce said: “It’s time that I go back to work again. I’m itching to go back in, not necessarily as a manager. I wouldn’t mind helping a young manager, helping a club in any way.

“I’d like to think that after 46 years, if someone asked me a question about football, I’d be able to answer it. I’d like to get back involved in some capacity. If it’s management, great. If it’s not, that’s also fine.