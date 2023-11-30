Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe and Anthony Gordon have been nominated for Premier League Manager and Player of the Month respectively. Although they were beaten by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, Newcastle United defeated Arsenal and Chelsea during November to strengthen their hopes of challenging for European qualification.

Those two wins over Chelsea and Arsenal were made even more impressive by the fact that Howe has seen his squad decimated by injuries in recent times, injuries that forced Howe to name three goalkeepers on the bench for the win over the Blues last weekend. Howe has been nominated alongside Luton Town’s Rob Edwards, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and the man he will face in the opposition dugout at St James’ Park on Saturday, Erik ten Hag. Supporters can vote for Howe to win the award on the official Premier League website.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Ange Postecoglou won the first three awards of the season, but Spurs’ dip in form means it is guaranteed that a fresh face will be given the honour this time around. Howe has won the award on five occasions during his career and is looking for his third award as Newcastle United head coach having previously won it in February and October 2022.

Gordon, meanwhile, scored in both wins at St James’ Park last month and also grabbed an assist for Jamaal Lascelles’ strike last weekend. He is searching for his first ever Player of the Month award and has been nominated alongside Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku, Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, Raheem Sterling of Chelsea and Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier. Supporters can vote for Gordon by visiting plpotm.com.

Nick Pope has also received a nomination for Premier League Save of the Month for his stop to deny a rasping effort by Enzo Fernandez last weekend. Pope was the first ever recipient of this award back in August 2022 and is aiming to become the first ‘keeper to be given the award three times having also received the award for a save to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta at Selhurst Park back in January.