Newcastle United v Liverpool: Injury and team news from both camps ahead of tonight’s clash as the Magpies receive an unexpected boost.

Newcastle United return to St James’ Park tonight for their first home game of the new Premier League season. Last season’s champions Liverpool are their opponents for one of the most anticipated games in recent memory.

The Magpies defeated Liverpool the last time the two sides met in March’s Carabao Cup final, but haven’t beaten the Reds in the Premier League since December 2015. Liverpool, meanwhile, know that they could return to the top of the table if they are able to take all three points from the north east.

Matches between these teams are usually spicy affairs but add into the mix the whole summer-long saga involving Alexander Isak, a man who won’t feature tonight, and the dynamics of the game have been completely elevated. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps and why the Magpies have received an unexpected boost ahead of kick-off:

Liverpool injury news v Newcastle United

Jeremie Frimpong - out

Frimpong’s Premier League debut for Liverpool lasted just an hour before he was withdrawn by Slot. Speaking on Thursday about the defender, Slot said: “Medical team was completely right about Jeremie to take him off because he's out until the end of the international break.

“We felt Jeremie had an issue in his hamstring - the medical team did. They were right. A good call from them as otherwise he could have been out for even longer.”

Conor Bradley - doubt

Bradley has been suffering with an achilles problem and missed out entirely against Bournemouth. Slot has revealed that he is back in training, although only managed a few minutes on Thursday.

Joe Gomez - doubt

Gomes has returned to training, but Slot has admitted there are still lingering concerns over his fitness: “Joe Gomez hasn't had a setback but he wasn't able to train three days in a row,” the Reds boss said. “We will see where he is on Monday and if he can start.”

Newcastle United injury and team news v Liverpool

Lewis Hall - doubtful to start

Hall is continuing his recovery from a foot injury and building his match fitness. He featured for the U21’s against Southampton earlier this week as part of that rehabilitation process.

Sven Botman - doubtful to start

Botman was an unused substitute at Villa Park having played just 45 minutes of their friendly match against Atletico Madrid a week previous. Howe revealed that was a planned move by the club to ensure he didn’t overload his minutes during pre-season.

Alexander Isak - out

Isak will again not be available for selection on Monday night. The Swedish international is wanted by Liverpool, but so far the Reds have submitted just one bid, worth £110m, and Newcastle United have made it clear that they have no intention of selling the striker unless their valuation is met and they can source replacements.

On Isak’s availability against Liverpool, Howe said: “There's been no change. He won't be part of the squad.”

Joe Willock - available

Willock missed the trip to Villa Park at the weekend through injury - one that was set to keep him out of action until round the end of the month. However, he has returned to training and Howe is hopeful of having him available for selection tonight.

“Joe trained Tuesday and Wednesday,” Howe said. “Small part Tuesday, bigger session on Wednesday and trained really well.

“So great to see him back so early. I think when he went down in the game [v K-League XI], I thought he was going to be out longer term.

“It didn't look a good injury, just the way he went down. But credit to him, back fit and looking good.”