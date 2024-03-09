Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chelsea have been linked with signing Newcastle United duo Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes in recent times, despite doubts over their ability to meet Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) set out by the Premier League. The Blues announced a pre-tax loss of £90.1m, however, they remain insistent that they will be able to fall in-line with PSR constraints.

Guimaraes will likely be at the forefront of transfer rumours throughout the summer transfer window with a release clause in his contract meaning Newcastle United are powerless to resist any offers which match that clause. The Brazilian has been sensational since making a move to St James’ Park, but remains just one booking away from a two-game Premier League ban - something he will be keen to avoid on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to HITC, the Blues will look to sell Conor Gallagher this summer with Guimaraes listed as a potential replacement for the Three Lions man. Although Gallagher has been very good for the Blues this season, because he is an academy graduate, his sale would act as pure profit and go a long way in helping Chelsea meet PSR and fund future incoming transfers.

Botman, meanwhile, has reportedly been eyed by Chelsea as a way for them to add Premier League experience to a youthful back-line. Since joining in summer 2022, Botman has become an integral part of Eddie Howe’s defensive structure.