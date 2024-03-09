Chelsea ‘plot’ double Newcastle United transfer raid despite PSR concerns
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chelsea have been linked with signing Newcastle United duo Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes in recent times, despite doubts over their ability to meet Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) set out by the Premier League. The Blues announced a pre-tax loss of £90.1m, however, they remain insistent that they will be able to fall in-line with PSR constraints.
Guimaraes will likely be at the forefront of transfer rumours throughout the summer transfer window with a release clause in his contract meaning Newcastle United are powerless to resist any offers which match that clause. The Brazilian has been sensational since making a move to St James’ Park, but remains just one booking away from a two-game Premier League ban - something he will be keen to avoid on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.
According to HITC, the Blues will look to sell Conor Gallagher this summer with Guimaraes listed as a potential replacement for the Three Lions man. Although Gallagher has been very good for the Blues this season, because he is an academy graduate, his sale would act as pure profit and go a long way in helping Chelsea meet PSR and fund future incoming transfers.
Botman, meanwhile, has reportedly been eyed by Chelsea as a way for them to add Premier League experience to a youthful back-line. Since joining in summer 2022, Botman has become an integral part of Eddie Howe’s defensive structure.
However, he did suffer a serious knee injury earlier this season - one that wasn’t initially picked up by Newcastle’s medical staff. That injury kept the Dutchman out of action in October, November and most of December.